Kenya: Namunyak Bags Hattrick As Kenya Thrash Trinidad and Tobago in Rugby 7s

7 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — The junior women's rugby team continued their successful campaign at the ongoing Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago with a 48-0 walloping of the hosts in their third match of Pool A on Monday.

Margaret Wanjiru opened the floodgates, two minutes after the start, before Linda Kagwiria added another try in the fifth minute.

Janet Munde soon put the oval ball over the white chalk as Kenya headed to the break with a 21-0 lead.

It was the same script after the restart as the Kenyans ran rampage against their hosts with Wanjiru bagging her brace of the day before substitute Sharon Iminza put her name on the scoresheet.

There was more to come from Kenya as Ann Namunyak got involved with a hattrick of tries to complete another bountiful harvest for the girls at the youth games.

Kenya had began the tournament with a 38-5 loss to Fiji before recovering to beat Wales 20-12 in their first two matches on Sunday.

