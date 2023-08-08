Kenya: We Have Agreed on Bomas of Kenya as Venue for Kenya Kwanza, Azimio Dialogue - Ichung'wah

7 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Josphat Mwangi

Nyeri — National Assemble Majority leader Kimani Ichung'wah says the government and the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party have agreed on the Bomas of Kenya as the venue for their inaugural meeting.

Ichung'wah made the announcement during President William Ruto's road trip at Mukurweini, Nyeri county, Icung'wah stated that this followed discussions with Azimio team leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

"Today morning, I spoke with former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and we agreed that the venue for our meeting will be at the Bomas of Kenya on Wednesday," he stated.

He however reiterated that the cost of living will not feature in the talks.

"The reason why we will not a accept issue of cost of living is that there is government in place and it is doing everything to help Kenyans," he stated.

Developing story....

