Kenya: Mudavadi in Uganda for the African Coffee Summit

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi arrived in Kampala, Uganda, to attend the Second G25 African Coffee Summit of Heads of State and Government.

The Government of the Republic of Uganda through the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries in collaboration with the Inter - African Coffee Organization (IACO) is hosting the 2nd G25 African Coffee Summit (ACS).

The summit will be held from 7th to 10th August 2023, at the Speke Resort Munyonyo, Kampala, Uganda.

The summit, focusing on transforming the African coffee sector through value addition, aims to address challenges in the coffee value chain and promote sustainable production, research, market access, and consumption through intra-regional trade.

The Inaugural G25 Coffee summit was hosted in Nairobi, Kenya May, 2023. Where the Heads of State and Government of the twenty-five (25) coffee-producing countries committed to marshalling consensus for integrating coffee as a strategic Agricultural commodity in the African Union in harmony with the Africa Agenda 2063.

The coffee sub-sector in Kenya continues to play a central role to the national economy and contributes 0.28% to the Gross Domestic Product (Economic Survey, 2021).

Coffee is a major source of employment, food security, foreign exchange and generally contributes to the livelihood of many Kenyans and is estimated to support over 5 million Kenyans.