Somalia: SNA, Foreign Forces Avert Would-Be Suicide Al-Shabaab Car Bombs in Central Region

8 August 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The SNA forces with the help of foreign troops carried out an operation early today in the Mukayle area under the Bulaburte district of the Hiran region.

The allied forces targeted an oversized garage in the area, where Al-Shabaab was preparing car bombs aimed at conducting a suicide attack against a key army position.

"The National Army destroyed four vehicles packed with explosives to harm the Somali people. We killed militants specially trained to carry out the explosions," said the Govt.

A senior army officer in Hiran said that fierce firefights between the military and al-Shabab began early on Tuesday, especially in the villages around Bulo-Burte following the raid.

The Somali government forces recently increased the planned attacks targeting Al-Shabaab bases in the Hirshabelle and Galmudug state, where since 2022 the group lost key ground.

Somalia's information ministry said Saturday that the army's offensives killed 160 al-Shabab fighters and liberated several villages from the group during a week-long operation.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who was elected in May 2022, announced a "total war" against the al-Shabab after the group attacked the Hayat hotel in Mogadishu.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.