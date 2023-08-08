Ethiopia: Children Killed in Somali Region in Suspected Clan Revenge

8 August 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Jigjiga — At least 5 children were killed in Qorof village under Galladi District in Dollo Region of the Somali Regional state located east of Ethiopia, reports said.

The children were killed last night while sleeping in their Quran school after returning from a wedding party by unknown gunmen, who later fled from the scene before police arrived.

It is not yet known the reason behind the killing of these children, but residents told Radio Shabelle that the murder could be linked to clan revenge among communities in the region.

In recent times there has been conflict between two tribes living in the area that has been going on for a long time and many people have lost their lives in the communal violence.

The tribal conflict has been increasing in parts of the Somali region in recent days, and the disputed issues have become the epicenter of the clashes due to a lack of intervention.

