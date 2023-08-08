Sudan: Nakibinge Calls for Peace in Sudan

The titular head of Muslims in Uganda Prince Kassim Nakibinge has asked the warring factions in Sudan to call for a cease-fire and restore peace in the country.

He has also asked outsiders who are said to be fueling the conflict to pull out and leave Sudanese to sort their grievances.

Sudan has been marred by civil unrest since mid April this year, leaving thousands displaced and hundreds dead.

There are allegations that there are forces outside Sudan that are fueling this conflict. It's upon this that Prince Kassim Nakibinge has asked outsiders to get out of Sudan issues and leave the Sudanese to sort their political issues.

Nakibinge says the two faction in Sudan should sit and resolve their issues amicably adding that, it is very disheartening to hear that Sudanese are fighting and killing each other. '

'We think and pray that the government in Sudan resolves this problem and we have peace and tranquility in that part of the world," said Nakibinge.

He adds that if there any external players they should pull out immediately and allow the people of Sudan to solves their problems since they have the capacity and will to do so.

Prince Nakibinge echoed while meeting a delegation from Sudan, led by Muhammad Uthman a political leader in the Democratic Unionist party in Sudan who was here on a state visit.

Prince Nakibinge has applauded the Sudan Government for its contribution to the building of Islam in the country, through the scholarship offered to students here.

Nakibinge has promised to visit them in Sudan once the conflict comes to an end.