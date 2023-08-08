Sudan: Nakibinge Calls for Peace in Sudan

8 August 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Salmah Namwanje

The titular head of Muslims in Uganda Prince Kassim Nakibinge has asked the warring factions in Sudan to call for a cease-fire and restore peace in the country.

He has also asked outsiders who are said to be fueling the conflict to pull out and leave Sudanese to sort their grievances.

Sudan has been marred by civil unrest since mid April this year, leaving thousands displaced and hundreds dead.

There are allegations that there are forces outside Sudan that are fueling this conflict. It's upon this that Prince Kassim Nakibinge has asked outsiders to get out of Sudan issues and leave the Sudanese to sort their political issues.

Nakibinge says the two faction in Sudan should sit and resolve their issues amicably adding that, it is very disheartening to hear that Sudanese are fighting and killing each other. '

'We think and pray that the government in Sudan resolves this problem and we have peace and tranquility in that part of the world," said Nakibinge.

He adds that if there any external players they should pull out immediately and allow the people of Sudan to solves their problems since they have the capacity and will to do so.

Prince Nakibinge echoed while meeting a delegation from Sudan, led by Muhammad Uthman a political leader in the Democratic Unionist party in Sudan who was here on a state visit.

Prince Nakibinge has applauded the Sudan Government for its contribution to the building of Islam in the country, through the scholarship offered to students here.

Nakibinge has promised to visit them in Sudan once the conflict comes to an end.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.