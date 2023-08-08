Uganda: FDC Sack Ssemujju As Party Whip in Parliament

8 August 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Crispus Mugisha

The Forum for Democratic Change Party (FDC) has sacked their Parliamentary Chiefwhip Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda and replaced him with Mawokota South Member of Parliament Yusuf Nsibambi.

According to a statement from FDC's Secretary General Nathan Nandala Mafabi dated August 7th 2023, the party has withdrawn Ssemujju "with immediate effect".The letter from Mafabi has been copied to the Speaker's office, to Ssemujju, to the opposition chief whip and to Nsibambi.

Ssemujju Nganda, Lukwago are biggest beneficiaries of Museveni money, Nandala fires back

Nile Post contacted Yusuf Nsibambi to confirm the developments, but our calls remained unanswered.

This is another low dip into the relationship surrounding Ssemujju and Nandala Mafabi, the party's Secretary General.

"Boycott sham elections organized by Nandala group"- Ssemujju led faction asks FDC members

The two leaders have been embroiled in a make-or-break war with each other while the party suffers in the background.

They have traded counter-accusations on corruption, party mismanagement and under-the-table dealings with President Museveni.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.