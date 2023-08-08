South Africa: Women's Day Commemoration to Be Held At the Union Buildings

The 2023 National Women's Day Commemoration will now be held at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has announced, in its capacity as the custodian of National Days.

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities is the lead department for Women's Day commemorations.

Initially, the commemoration was scheduled to take place in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

The change has been necessitated by the ongoing taxi strike in Cape Town, where Khayelitsha has been deemed a high security risk area.

The National Women's Day commemoration at the Union Buildings will begin with a symbolic walk from Sammy Marks to the Union Buildings.

The formal programme is set to begin thereafter and will include a keynote address by President Cyril Ramaphosa.