South Africa: Women's Day Commemoration to Be Held At the Union Buildings

8 August 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The 2023 National Women's Day Commemoration will now be held at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has announced, in its capacity as the custodian of National Days.

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities is the lead department for Women's Day commemorations.

Initially, the commemoration was scheduled to take place in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

The change has been necessitated by the ongoing taxi strike in Cape Town, where Khayelitsha has been deemed a high security risk area.

The National Women's Day commemoration at the Union Buildings will begin with a symbolic walk from Sammy Marks to the Union Buildings.

The formal programme is set to begin thereafter and will include a keynote address by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.