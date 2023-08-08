Kenya: KQ Signs Codeshare Agreement With Delta

8 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Gideon Gitonga

Nairobi — Kenya Airways (KQ) has signed a code-share agreement with the American airline Delta, opening new destinations for the carriers.

Under the deal, KQ customers flying between Nairobi and New York will access additional travel options in Africa and the USA.

Currently, the national carrier operates a daily non-stop flight to America from Nairobi.

"The expanded partnership also offers customers additional travel options within the U.S. and increased flying opportunities within Africa increasing customers' travel options to more than 31 destinations in Africa and 57 cities across the U.S. and Canada," KQ said in a statement.

"Tickets will be available to purchase from kenya-airways.com as well as through trade and corporate channels including travel agencies."

Codeshare flights are where airlines agree to sell each other seats on their own.

Early this year, KQ Cargo signed a codeshare agreement with Astral Aviation to boost trade between Africa and the Middle East.

The deal saw KQ emblazon its codeshare flight numbers on Astral flights originating from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) into Nairobi for onward distribution in Africa.

