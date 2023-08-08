Kenya: Cherop Keen to Fill Medal Cabinet With Podium Place at Commonwealth Youth Games

Nairobi — After winning the second semi-final of the women's 1500m, World Under 20 3000m bronze medalist Nancy Cherop is hopeful of making the podium at the ongoing Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago.

Cherop, who will be taking to the track later on Tuesday to compete in the women's 1500m final, says she has she has prepared effectively under the watchful eyes of coach Robert Ngisirei and is in good shape to clinch her first career medal.

"Monday's race was not so bad...everything went according to plan. Since we came here, we have worked hard and trained effectively with the guidance of the coach. He has put us through our paces. Although the weather was too hot, we have persevered through it all," the 17-year-old said.

Cherop clocked 4:37.38 to finish first in yesterday's race, ahead of Canadian Alexa Marie Dow (4:42.22) and Namibia's Nyanyukweni Frans (4:42.37) in second and third respectively.

The Africa Under 18 1500m champion will be joined in the final by another Kenyan, Janet Jepkoech, who clocked 4:19.24 to win the first semi of the women's 1500m.

Cherop says she is looking forward to competing against her fellow countrywoman, among other runners.

"The track is not bad...it is in condition and perfect for running. We have also trained well and think we'll be good to go. I saw that Janet also won her heat and so it seems we will be meeting in the final. I look forward to it," she said.

In other races of the day, Kenya's Josephat Sang timed 3:49.27 to finish first in the semi-final of the men's 1500m as Ugandan Jacob Sande (3:52.37) and Northern Ireland's Frank Buchanan (4:11.79) came second and third.

In the other semi-final, Andrew Kiptoo stopped the timer at 3:51.27 to finish first, ahead of Tanzania's John Nahhay (3:56.65) and Zambian Abraham Kaluba (4:04.41).

The two Kenyans will also be in action on Tuesday as they battle ten other athletes in the final for the podium places.