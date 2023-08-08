South Africa: Chiloane Saddened By Two Learner Suicides

8 August 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane, has expressed sadness over two reported learner suicides in the province.

According to the Gauteng Department of Education, one of the incidents occurred at Soshanguve Secure Centre, where a Grade 10 boy learner was discovered hanging in a dormitory during lunch on Monday.

It is reported that the learner had been taken to the juvenile centre about two weeks ago and was awaiting trial.

In a separate incident, a Grade 9 boy learner from Kgetsi Ya Tsie Secondary School tragically took his own life at home on the same day.

The GDE said its Psycho-Social Support Unit will be dispatched to provide assistance in both instances.

"These incidents serve as a grim reminder that the emotional well-being of learners is a shared responsibility that requires immediate attention from all of us. As we mourn the loss of young lives, there is a growing determination to prevent future tragedies and to foster a culture of support, compassion, and understanding within the educational community. We wish to extend our condolences to families and school communities," Chiloane said.

For immediate assistance and support, learners are encouraged to contact Childline by dialing 116. The Childline toll-free Helpline is available 24 hours a day (free from all networks) and what you talk about is confidential. However, if learners want to reveal their identity and see a counsellor they can request for such accordingly.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.