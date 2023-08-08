South Africa: DTIC to Host 8th the SA-China Joint Economic and Trade Committee

8 August 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) will host the 8th session of the South Africa - China Joint Economic and Trade Committee on Wednesday and Thursday.

The two-day meeting will be led by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel and China's Minister of Commerce, Wang Wentao.

Issues to be discussed include investments on both ends, market access in the two countries, cooperation on new energy projects and cooperation in multilateral platforms.

The first day is a closed meeting between senior government officials from both South Africa and China.

On the second day, both Ministers will make remarks and hold a signing ceremony of purchasing agreements.

The signing ceremony will be preceded by business-to-business and match-making between Chinese buyers and South African exporters.

