Mozambique: President Nyusi Confirms General Elections Will be Held On October 9

Manuel Elías / UN Photo
Filipe Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique (file photo).
8 August 2023
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)
By Joseph Hanlon

This Bulletin reported last March that the 2024 general elections will be held on 9 October, but that the President would only announce the date after the approval this month (August 2023) of the Constitutional Amendment on the district elections. This week, the Head of State confirmed this information.

The date was announced in the same week that the parliament (through the majority Frelimo parliamentary group) approved the alteration to the Constitution which allows the postponement sine die (indefinitely) of the date for holding the elections of district assemblies.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.