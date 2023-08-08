Mozambique: President Nyusi Confirms General Elections Will be Held On October 9

This Bulletin reported last March that the 2024 general elections will be held on 9 October, but that the President would only announce the date after the approval this month (August 2023) of the Constitutional Amendment on the district elections. This week, the Head of State confirmed this information.

The date was announced in the same week that the parliament (through the majority Frelimo parliamentary group) approved the alteration to the Constitution which allows the postponement sine die (indefinitely) of the date for holding the elections of district assemblies.