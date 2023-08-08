Tanzania: Envoy Assures Traders of Improved Ports Efficiency

Tanzania has assured the business community in Zambia and SADC countries of increased efficiency in its ports following huge infrastructure improvements in the country's gateways.

Tanzania's High Commissioner to Zambia, Lieutenant General Mathew Mkingule said recently during the Agricultural and Commercial Show in Zambia that the improved port infrastructures especially at the Dar port are facilitating easy movement of imports and exports in the region.

"Yesterday we were talking about linking Zambia to the rest of the world, and here we are to link Zambia to Tanzania and the other parts of the world for imports and exports," he said in a statement.

He said Tanzania is working towards improving regional trade as it is key to the success of the Africa Free Continental Trade Area (AfCTA) which was launched recently.

"When we talk about the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, we cannot reach there if we don't start at a regional level, it is high time that African countries traded among themselves," he said, adding that there is already big trade between many African countries.

He said Tanzania is taking part in the exhibitions for the first time because it considers Zambia as a strategic trade partner.

TPA also has six liaison offices in six countries in the region, including Zambia, Burundi, Rwanda DRC Congo, Zimbabwe and Uganda.

Lt. Gen. Mkingule said Zambia and Tanzania share an important historical link based on political liberation, but that now the two countries must pursue their economic aspirations.

TPA Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Dr George Fasha said the authority was working on its infrastructure to facilitate better trade between the two countries.

"We are here to bring the services as close to the people as possible, so that whenever Zambians have challenges, instead of going to Tanzania, they can visit our office here," he said.

"Zambia is our strategic partner when it comes to trade facilitation and we are here to tell Zambians that a lot has been done in terms of infrastructure development by the Tanzania Ports Authority.