Mozambique: Flysafair to Fly to Maputo

8 August 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

London — The low-cost airline FlySafair has announced that it will open a new route between O.R Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg and Maputo.

The flights will begin on 5 October and operate four times per week with tickets from 1,400 rand (about 75 US dollars at current exchange rates) for the Johannesburg to Maputo leg, with the return flights starting at 2,000 rand.

The company is also launching services between Johannesburg and Harare, Livingstone, and Victoria Falls.

According to Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair, "plans for these routes have been in the pipeline for several months now. We are so pleased to finally be able to announce the addition of these routes and more importantly begin operations just in time for the festive season'.

He added, "We are happy to offer customers our low fares and on-time services on these additional routes. Tourism in Africa is definitely on the road to recovery. We hope to help play our part in growing the tourism industry both at home and abroad by connecting people through our passion for aviation'.

The airline operates a fleet of 54 Boeing 737s, comprising 43 737-800s, eight 737-400s, two 737-400Fs and one 737-800F.

The introduction of the new route will provide competition for Mozambique Airlines (LAM) which offers flights between Johannesburg and Maputo starting at 2,366 rand. The other operator on the same route, Airlink, has ticket prices that are slightly more expensive than LAM.

