Mozambique: National Dialogue Has Made Mozambique a Stable Country - Nyusi

8 August 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said in Prague on Monday that national dialogue has made Mozambique a stable country, with as fully functioning justice system.

He was speaking during a meeting with the Mozambican community resident in the Czech Republic on the first day of a two day official visit.

For Nyusi, Mozambique's current stability is intimately linked with the end of the war of destabilization, and the end of the process of demobilization, disarmament and reintegration (DDR) of the militia of the main opposition party, Renamo.

The Renamo demobilization ended with the dismantling of the last Renamo military base, and the surrender of its last weapons, in June.

"Mozambique is stable', he declared. "Stability means that all the powers - executive, legislative and judicial - are fully functioning'.

"You (the Mozambican community in the Czech Republic) know that up until June there were noises about peace, about zones where people could not travel, but our main weapon was dialogue, which has led us to the end of this tough story', said Nyusi.

On the economy, the President said that the Mozambican Gross Domestic Product could continue to grow at a satisfactory rate this year. Despite the difficulties resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, and from successive cyclones.

"We expect that the GDP will grow by up to 5.3 per cent this year. Everything indicates that the pace will continue. We could reach seven per cent', he added.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.