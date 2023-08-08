Mozambique: National Dialogue Has Made Mozambique a Stable Country - Nyusi

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said in Prague on Monday that national dialogue has made Mozambique a stable country, with as fully functioning justice system.

He was speaking during a meeting with the Mozambican community resident in the Czech Republic on the first day of a two day official visit.

For Nyusi, Mozambique's current stability is intimately linked with the end of the war of destabilization, and the end of the process of demobilization, disarmament and reintegration (DDR) of the militia of the main opposition party, Renamo.

The Renamo demobilization ended with the dismantling of the last Renamo military base, and the surrender of its last weapons, in June.

"Mozambique is stable', he declared. "Stability means that all the powers - executive, legislative and judicial - are fully functioning'.

"You (the Mozambican community in the Czech Republic) know that up until June there were noises about peace, about zones where people could not travel, but our main weapon was dialogue, which has led us to the end of this tough story', said Nyusi.

On the economy, the President said that the Mozambican Gross Domestic Product could continue to grow at a satisfactory rate this year. Despite the difficulties resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, and from successive cyclones.

"We expect that the GDP will grow by up to 5.3 per cent this year. Everything indicates that the pace will continue. We could reach seven per cent', he added.