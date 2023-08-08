Southern Africa: Angola Takes Over SADC Senior Officials Committee

8 August 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan ambassador Nazaré José Salvador took over the one-year rotating presidency of the Standing Committee of Senior Officials of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), ahead of 43rd Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Organisation to be held on August 17 in Luanda.

According to the spokesperson for the 43rd Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government, Ambassador Jorge Catarino Cardoso, the senior officials made start for the Summit of August 17, with the preparation of the agenda of the Council of Ministers, scheduled for August 13 and 14.

He said that the document includes issues that will allow assessing the progress achieved since the last Summit held in Kinshasa last year.

The issues under discussion include the budget, funding for several integration projects and the report of the SADC executive secretary on the regional development plan, which is based on basic pillars of peace, security and governance.

Also director of Africa, Middle East and Regional Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the diplomat announced plans for an assessment of the degree of implementation of the various infrastructure projects with an impact on regional integration.

He said that a discussion on employment as well as diseases and communicable diseases, above all, HIV / AIDS, is also on the agenda.

He recalled that industrialisation will be Angola's motto in the next 12 months, with the motto "human and financial capital: the main factors for sustainable industrialisation in the SADC region". JFS/AL/TED/NIC

