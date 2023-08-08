Angola: Toyota Corporation Reaffirms Its Commitment to the Angolan Market

Luanda — Toyota Corporation recently reaffirmed its willingness to contribute to the construction and rehabilitation of social infrastructure and equipment in Angola, within the framework of the company's social responsibility and partnership with the Angolan Government.

Toyota's CEO and chairman, Ichiro Kashitani, told ANGOP about the agreements signed with the Ministry of Energy and Water on renewable energy for water supply infrastructures to minimize the effects of drought in some regions of Angola.

'We have signed a memorandum of understanding for joint study on renewable energies and development of water supply infrastructure through the desalination of seawater using solar energy," he said.

Ichiro Kashitani also mentioned three agreements on immunization and vaccine transportation vehicles which are expected to arrive in Angola by the end of August this year.

While talking on economic bilateral cooperation between Angola and Japan, Ichiro Kashitani, highlighted the expansion of the container terminal and rehabilitation of the iron ore export terminal of the Port of Namibe to be carried out by the consortium between the Toyota Of Angola Corporation and Toyota Tsusho by 2025.

The funds for these two projects are granted through a loan to the Angolan Government by the Japanese Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).

"These two projects have great potential as a gateway for imports and exports to other landlocked countries on the African continent and we hope that they will lead to industrial diversification and job creation in Angola," he added.

Another memorandum of understanding have also been signed on Barra do Dande Development Society (SDBD) for a joint study on infrastructure development in Barra do Dande Free Trade Zone (FTZ), which include electricity and water supply systems.

Ichiro Kashitani said that the corporation will continue to work on solving Angola's social problems, contributing to the creation of a better society based on its philosophy of "with Africa For Africa", which aims to grow together with the African people and society.

Regarding the possibility of assembling a future car assembly line in Angola, Ichiro Kashitani said that the company will analyse and study, carefully and in depth, all the possibilities and see what to do in the future.

Toyota Tsusho's history with Angola spans over half a century, from the beginning of Toyota vehicle exports in 1966 to the establishment of Toyota de Angola in 1991. VM/DOJ