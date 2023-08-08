Angola: Credit Guarantee Fund and Bni Bank Sign Partnership Agreement

7 August 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Talatona — A cooperation agreement for granting credit guarantees to micro, small and medium-sized companies and individual entrepreneurs was signed this Monday in the Province of Luanda by the Credit Guarantee Fund (FDG) and Banco de Negócio Internacional (BNI).

The partnership, created within the scope of the Commercial Agriculture Development Project (PDAC), will benefit cooperatives and small farmers who are duly certified by the Institute of Small and Medium Enterprises (INAPEM), linked to the production of corn, beans, soy, coffee, eggs and chicken.

Speaking to the press, the chairman of the FGC, Luzadio Simba, revealed that the task of the institution is to guarantee the sustainability of projects that present insufficient real guarantees.

He reiterated that interested parties must be free of tax debt and overdue credit at bank level and be a producer of cereals such as beans and soy, as well as produce eggs and chickens.

On his turn, the Chairman of the Executive Committee of BNI, Mário Moreira Palhares said that the maximum amount to provide the credit ranges from 85.000 to 125.000 euros.

According to the official, with this agreement the bank is expanding the chain of bank branches that support, through financing and with the public guarantee of the FDG, the Project for the Development of Commercial Agriculture, created by the Angolan Government, in partnership with the World Bank and the French Development Agency.

The PDAC is a programme developed by the Angolan government through the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry with the funding from the World Bank and the French Development Agency in a geographically selected field aiming to develop the agriculture sector, fight poverty, empower young people and increase the number of jobs.

In the framework to finance the Commercial Agriculture Development Project (PDAC), the FGC has also partnerships with Banco de Fomento Angola bank (BFA), Banco Africano de Investimentos bank (BAI) and SOL bank.

The agreement that is part of the PDAC will allow the growth of cereal and chicken production in the country.

Meanwhile, Credit Guarantee Fund is a financial institution and not a bank, which was created IN 2022 under the Presidential Decree nº 78/12 of May 04, and aims to facilitate the access to the companies and businesspeople, who could not access the financial system due to lack of credit.

GIZ/MAG/MRA/jmc

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.