Angola: Parliamentary Year Ends On August 15

Luanda — The solemn closing session of the Parliamentary Year 2022-2023, of the V Legislature, will be held on the 15th of this month, under the guidance of the President of the National Assembly, Carolina Cerqueira.

The information was provided on Monday by the first secretary of the Bureau of the National Assembly, Manuel Lopes Dembo.

Before the final speech, to be delivered by Carolina Cerqueira, a synthesis of the Balance Report of the 1st Legislative Session of the V Legislature of the National Assembly (2022/2023) will be presented.

The National Assembly is a legislative body comprising 220 Members of Parliament (MP) elected by universal suffrage.

In this context, 130 MP are elected by proportional representation in the national constituency, 90 members are elected by the provincial constituencies, with 5 elected in each province.

The Legislature comprises five Legislative Sessions or parliamentary years, and each Legislative Session begins on October 15 and lasts for one year, without prejudice to the intervals provided for by Law.

The period of effective operation of the National Assembly is 10 months and ends on 15 August of the following year.

Outside the period of effective operation (15 August to 15 October), the AN may operate extraordinarily by resolution of the Plenary, by convening the Standing Committee or, due to its impossibility and in case of emergency, on the initiative of more than half of the MP in full exercise of their functions.

In this legislature, the 220 deputies come from five political parties, namely MPLA, UNITA, FNLA, PRS and PHA.

The results of the August 2022 General Elections allowed the MPLA to elect 124 Members of Parliament, UNITA 90, and the PRS, FNLA and PHA each, two Members of Parliament. DC/AL/ADR /DOJ