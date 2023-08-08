Angola: BPC Gives Positive Signs With Profits of 18.9 Billion Kwanzas

7 August 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan Saving and Credit Bank (Banco de Poupança e Crédito) (BPC) recorded profits of around 18.9 billion kwanzas in the second quarter of this year, results that show signs of recovery of this financial institution, after many years of consecutive losses.

In the first quarter of this year, BPC, a public bank, had a closing of 1.1 billion kwanzas, according to the the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Cláudio Pinheiro, who considered the result as "very exceptional".

Cláudio Pinheiro told press that the Bank is conferring strengthened decision-making mechanisms, zero-tolerance policy towards deviant conduct and ironclad labour discipline, which has allowed bringing this public financial institution to lower costs and an operational structure that meets the ability to generate revenues.

With these gradual positive results, Cláudio Pinheiro expects the Bank to move from the 25th to the 5th position in the banking sector in terms of financial results later this year.

In the field of deposits, he said he was working on improvement, which has already allowed a certain "blurring" of liquidity.

"In terms of deposits we are saying that today, the bank, by the level of quality of service allows it to gradually recover the average balances of deposits," he said.

On the other hand, Cláudio Pinheiro added, the design of more credit criteria, especially the segment of loans to individuals, is intended that any citizen of this country can opt for BPC as a service solution.

He added that the bet is to improve its products, differentiating itself from other banking services in the market.

The BPC currently has 270 branches/branches in the 18 provinces of the country. NE/PPA/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.