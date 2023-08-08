Uganda: MPs Demand More Govt Action to Recover Bodies of Drowning Victims

Parliamentarians Call for Urgent Action in Retrieving Bodies of Lake Victoria Boat Tragedy Victims

By David Ijjo

The tragic boat accident that struck Lake Victoria, leaving dozens dead, has prompted an outcry from Members of Parliament representing the islands.

As the search for the bodies enters its seventh day, grieving families have been left devastated, and hopes for finding the remaining victims fading.

The government is facing accusations of neglect as local fishermen have been left to scour the waters without much official assistance.

In response to the heart-wrenching incident, the parliamentarians are demanding swift and effective action from the government.

"We need the government to take immediate action to retrieve the bodies of those who lost their lives in this terrible boat accident. The families deserve closure, and we cannot allow them to continue suffering without any help," said Moses Kabusu, MP of Kyamuswa.

Hellen Nakimuli, the Woman MP of Kalangala, emphasized the need for lasting change and enhanced safety measures on Lake Victoria urging the government to clearly mark the dangerous spots on the lake to prevent future tragedies.

"We must ensure the safety of those traveling on Lake Victoria. By marking the deadly spots, we can raise awareness among fishermen and travelers and minimize the risk of similar accidents," Nakimuli asserted.

One of the major concerns raised by the legislators is the delay in constructing designated rescue centers, which had been budgeted for precisely for handling such tragic situations.

Moses Kabusu and Estho Naluyima, the Woman MP of Wakiso, condemned this delay, emphasizing the centers' potential to be extremely helpful during emergencies like the recent boat capsizing.

"The lack of designated rescue centers is unacceptable. These facilities would have provided a central location for coordinating rescue efforts and providing support to the affected families," said Kabusu.

"We must prioritize the safety of our people and invest in the necessary infrastructure to respond swiftly to such tragedies." Added Naluyima.

As the MPs from the islands rally together, their impassioned pleas for urgent action are resonating deeply across the nation. The government now faces increasing pressure to address the concerns and take concrete steps to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

The boat accident has cast a shadow of grief and sorrow over Lake Victoria, and the search for the remaining bodies continues. The grieving families have set up camp at the Kasenyi landing site, united in their anguish and demanding justice for their lost loved ones.

As the nation mourns, it is crucial for the government to heed the calls of the parliamentarians and take immediate action in improving safety measures on Lake Victoria. By doing so, they can honor the memory of the victims and work towards preventing such tragedies from occurring in the future.