Uganda: Drug Shortage At Nawalkoke Health Centre III Affects Patient Numbers

Nawalkoke Health Centre III, located in Kaliro District, has been experiencing a persistent shortage of drugs for the past three months, resulting in a significant reduction in the number of patients seeking medical care.

Previously registering over 300 patients daily, the facility has seen a drastic decline in patient numbers recently.

According to Joel Kirale, the In-Charge of Nawalkoke Health Centre III, the shortage of drugs has led to patients gradually avoiding seeking medical attention at the facility. As a result, several wards that were once fully occupied now remain largely empty.

Worrisome about the situation, Michael Mwesigwa, the LC1 Chairperson of the local village, expressed the concerns of the residents.

They are deeply affected by the drug shortage, which has hindered their access to necessary healthcare services.

Janet Nagobi, a nursing officer at Nawalkoke Health Centre III, also confirmed the impact of the drug shortage on patient care.

She highlighted the importance of having an adequate supply of medications to provide effective treatment and ensure the well-being of the community.

Additionally, Elijah Kagoda, the Chairperson of Kaliro District, raised concerns about drug theft by some medics.

This further exacerbates the challenges faced by the health centre and the community it serves. Proper measures need to be taken to address this issue and ensure the availability of medications for the patients who rely on this facility.

The persistent drug shortage at Nawalkoke Health Centre III poses a significant threat to the healthcare system in the Bulamogi North West sub-counties.

Urgent actions are required to remedy the situation, including efforts to address drug theft and secure an uninterrupted supply of medications.

