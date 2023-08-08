Kenya: Cabinet Okays Commercialization of 5 State-Owned Sugar Firms

8 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Cabinet has approved Comprehensive Overhaul of State-owned sugar companies paving way for private sector participation and modernization.

The government dropped plans to privatize State-owned sugar firms in the country following sustained opposition from various stakeholders in the sugar-belt region.

The ailing State millers that had been earmarked for privatization include Nzoia Sugar Company, Chemelil Sugar Company, Miwani Sugar Company (In Receivership), Muhoroni Sugar Company (In Receivership), South Nyanza Sugar Company, and Mumias Sugar Company (In Receivership).

"If the proposal by Cabinet receives Parliamentary approval, the State-owned entities would be operated under a lease and operate framework," the Cabinet dispatch stated.

In April, President William Ruto said that the five sugar factories, together with Mumias Sugar Company, have debts of up to Sh60 billion, which he said would be written off by his government.

The five companies are in urgent need of modernization to survive competition from the entry of other sugar producers and an impending end to sugar import limits from the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) trade bloc.

Cabinet has sanctioned the extension of the framework for duty-free importation of milled sugar to bridge the supply deficit.

The move at reducing at the high retail price of sugar fueled by an acute cane shortage in the country.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.