Tunisia: China Wants Scaled-Up Health Cooperation With Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — Vice Minister of the National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China LEI Haichao said his country eyes a stronger and diversified partnership with Tunisia.

The Chinese official is conducting a visit to Tunisia on August 5-9 to mark the 50th anniversary of the dispatch of the first Chinese medical team to the country.

LEI Haichao commended relations of cooperation, as he met Monday with Health Minister Ali Mrabet, and reminded of the creation in 1994 of the acupuncture centre in Mongi Slim hospital.

Mrabet laid emphasis on the long-standing friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries in many areas, including health.

The visiting official laid emphasis on joint programmes of support to the improvement of health infrastructure and services in priority areas through Chinese medical missions to Tunisia.

He also shed light on the completion of the new hospital project in Sfax and the building of capacities in the health sector.

The Chinese official and the accompanying delegation visited the urgent care centre in Tunis.

He reiterated China's readiness to continue cooperation with Tunisia in pandemic prevention and response to health emergencies.