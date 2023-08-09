Uganda: Hima Cement Skills-up 3,000 Masons in Countrywide Builders' Workshops

Hima Cement Limited has concluded a series of builders' workshops conducted across the country by industry experts over the last three months in which 3000 masons got training on professional building practices.

"Masonry is a key skill in the construction industry and these Builders Workshops are part of our contribution in laying a strong foundation of empowerment and capacity building for the industry," said Philemon Mubiru, the Hima Cement head of innovation and marketing while speaking to masons at the Hoima Youth Centre.

Many masons and foremen have built their skills mostly through informal learning (apprenticeship) and

this program is strategically designed to bridge existing skills gaps.

According to officials from Hima Cement, the goal of the workshop was to build on the skills the masons already have and to have a long-term positive and sustainable impact on the industry at large.

The workshops provided the participants with an opportunity to interact with building experts and peers, facilitating a deeper comprehension of optimal construction techniques, troubleshooting common construction challenges, as well as insights into business acumen, safety protocols, and customer relations.

The ultimate aim was to facilitate professional growth and at the end of the training ,the masons received various building tools and personal protective equipment.

"We have dispensed a broad curriculum of building knowledge during the workshops including laying foundations, roofing, interpretation of plans and drawings, walling, plastering, how to avoid construction defects while building and tips on using building materials economically. We have also covered aspects of personal and team safety while at construction sites," Mubiru added.

The builders workshops which started in May have covered the entire country with trainings held in Kampala, Entebbe, Wakiso, Kayunga, Mpigi, Masaka, Luweero, Mityana, Mubende, Jinja, Kamuli, Lira, Gulu, Arua, Serere, Soroti, Mbale, Tororo, Mbarara, Kabale, Bushenyi, Fort Portal, Masindi and Hoima.

"This widespread reach underlines the commitment of Hima Cement to foster expertise and elevate construction practices throughout Uganda," officials said.