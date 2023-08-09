Somalia, U.S. Discuss Stepping up Fight Against Al-Shabaab

Mogadishu — The prime minister of Somalia Hamza Abdi Barre received the US Chargé d'Affaires, Mr. Shane Dixon at his office in Mogadishu on Tuesday, August 8.

Both sides discussed the paramount interest of the two countries, U.S. support for Somali military operations and community stabilization in the fight against al-Shabaab, according to the American mission.

"The United States will continue to work to safeguard the hard-fought victories of the

SNA forces and the Somali people as well," added the U.S. embassy in Mogadishu.

PM Barre thanked the United States Government for the unwavering security and development assistance to Somalia, with a special focus on the ongoing liberation campaign against Kharijite groups.

On his part, Mr. Dixon hailed the Somali-led military operations against terrorist elements, reaffirming his country's commitment to lasting peace in Somalia.

The United States has provided more than $3 billion in humanitarian assistance for Somalia since 2006 to address the problems of drought and it trains the Danab brigade soldiers.

US military officers in Somalia train DANAB commandos and take part in raids and airstrikes against the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab, which poses a potent threat to security.