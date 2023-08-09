Eritrea: Contribution to Augment Martyrs Trust Fund

8 August 2023
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 08 August 2023- Nationals in various countries contributed 12 thousand 300 Dollars and 235 thousand Nakfa as well as 1 thousand 330 Euros towards augmenting the National Trust Fund and in support of families of martyrs.

According to the report from the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, Mr. Goitom Tesfay contributed 100 thousand Nakfa twards augmenting the National Trust Fund, Mr. Yafiet Tsegay from the US with his family and friends contributed 135 thousand Nakfa in support of families of martyrs.

Likewise, Eritrean community in Geneva, Switzerland contributed 6 thousand 480 in support of nine families of martyrs, a family in Calgary, Canada, contributed 1 thousand 440 Dollars in support of two families of martyrs, two citizens in Geneva contributed 1 thousand 440 Dollars in support of two families of martyrs, cooperative association in Germany contributed 1 thousand 500 Dollars in support of two families of martyrs, nationals in Hanover contributed 1 thousand 440 in support of two families of martyrs, and two citizens in Germany contributed 1 thousand 330 Euros in support of two families of martyrs.

