South Africa: Senzo's Friend Sticks to His Story

Senzo Meyiwa's friend, Tumelo Madlala faced tough cross-examination on Tuesday but defended his claim that Bongani Ntanzi was the assailant.

Madlala's testimony at the Meyiwa murder trial centred around Bongani Ntanzi. He insists that Ntanzi was the armed intruder engaged in a struggle with Meyiwa before the tragic shooting of the soccer star.

The shocking incident occurred during an alleged botched robbery at the residence in Vosloorus of Meyiwa's then-girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo on 26 October 2014.

Madlala, present in the house during the attack, has been a crucial state witness in the revived murder trial.

His description of Ntanzi as the assailant has come under intense scrutiny during cross-examination.

Advocate Sipho Ramosepele, representing the first two accused, challenged Madlala's recollection of Ntanzi's appearance, focusing on his claims that Ntanzi had a distinct beard and was taller than the other intruder.

Madlala wasn't fazed by the relentless questioning. He stood by his testimony, insisting that he unmistakably recognised Ntanzi upon entering the courtroom and recalled his distinctive beard style from the time of the incident.

The defence countered Madlala's claim by highlighting that Ntanzi consistently appeared clean-shaven in court and had never sported the described beard style.

Madlala's frustration was evident, saying that he found such statements confusing and even questioned his own sanity.

In an unforeseen twist, Ntanzi's lawyer proposed a physical inspection of Ntanzi to challenge Madlala's description.

Madlala flatly refused to approach Ntanzi, declaring that he did not want to be physically close to the accused.

During the intense situation, Madlala confidently said that he wasn't afraid of the accused and strongly stood by his claims.

The defence ultimately acknowledged the core disagreement regarding Ntanzi's appearance and decided against pursuing the inspection.

