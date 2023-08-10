Zimbabwe: CCC Trio Jailed for Defacing Zanu-PF Campaign Poster, Head-Butting Opponent

A LOCAL magistrate has convicted three Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) activists and sentenced them to four months imprisonment for destroying a Zanu PF campaign poster and assaulting ruling party supporters.

Freddy Chiyangwa (21), Manase Ramba (18) and Steven Saga (23) all of Chiyangwa village, Chief Dandawa in Magunje were facing three counts of contravening section 1 as read with subsection 3 of the Electoral Act chapter 2:13, which pertains to "destruction of political campaign posters."

Karoi Magistrate, Moreblessing Makati slapped the trio to four months effective jail term. She treated the three counts as one for the purpose of sentencing.

Complainant is State represented by Nesto Marandu, who operates a shop at Zvipani and is a Zanu PF supporter.

State case, led by prosecutor Progress Maponde was that on July 17 this year at around 1730hours informant was driving his Toyota Probox registration number AFF6696 while in the company of Joseph Marandu and Simplicio Marandu travelling from Zvipani heading home.

Upon arrival at Chiyangwa village along Chidamoyo Road, Saga flagged the car to stop. Informant eventually came to a halt and Saga told him that his colleagues, Chiyangwa and Ramba, wanted to have a chat.

The two were at a distance and started advancing towards the vehicle. Accused one and two went to front of car and tore a Zanu PF campaign poster which was pasted on the bonnet.

Assailants threatened to beat up the Marandus, who wanted to retaliate.

Chiyangwa went on to utter the following words in vernacular, "tave pedyo nekubvisa party yenyu ye Zanu PF pachigaro, tichaona kuti munofambira kupi nezvimota zvenyu" (we are about to dislodge Zanu PF from power and we want to see where you will drive your vehicle).

The car's occupants came out intending to resolve the impasse, but Saga head-butted Nesto Marandu. He also grabbed him by his right hand and tore his jacket.

Chiyangwa also throttled complainant by jacket's collar whilst Ramba kicked his legs and shoved trying to trip him to the ground.

Accused persons acted unlawfully in all three counts.