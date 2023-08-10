Zimbabwe: CCC Trio Jailed for Defacing Zanu-PF Campaign Poster, Head-Butting Opponent

10 August 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

A LOCAL magistrate has convicted three Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) activists and sentenced them to four months imprisonment for destroying a Zanu PF campaign poster and assaulting ruling party supporters.

Freddy Chiyangwa (21), Manase Ramba (18) and Steven Saga (23) all of Chiyangwa village, Chief Dandawa in Magunje were facing three counts of contravening section 1 as read with subsection 3 of the Electoral Act chapter 2:13, which pertains to "destruction of political campaign posters."

Karoi Magistrate, Moreblessing Makati slapped the trio to four months effective jail term. She treated the three counts as one for the purpose of sentencing.

Complainant is State represented by Nesto Marandu, who operates a shop at Zvipani and is a Zanu PF supporter.

State case, led by prosecutor Progress Maponde was that on July 17 this year at around 1730hours informant was driving his Toyota Probox registration number AFF6696 while in the company of Joseph Marandu and Simplicio Marandu travelling from Zvipani heading home.

Upon arrival at Chiyangwa village along Chidamoyo Road, Saga flagged the car to stop. Informant eventually came to a halt and Saga told him that his colleagues, Chiyangwa and Ramba, wanted to have a chat.

The two were at a distance and started advancing towards the vehicle. Accused one and two went to front of car and tore a Zanu PF campaign poster which was pasted on the bonnet.

Assailants threatened to beat up the Marandus, who wanted to retaliate.

Chiyangwa went on to utter the following words in vernacular, "tave pedyo nekubvisa party yenyu ye Zanu PF pachigaro, tichaona kuti munofambira kupi nezvimota zvenyu" (we are about to dislodge Zanu PF from power and we want to see where you will drive your vehicle).

The car's occupants came out intending to resolve the impasse, but Saga head-butted Nesto Marandu. He also grabbed him by his right hand and tore his jacket.

Chiyangwa also throttled complainant by jacket's collar whilst Ramba kicked his legs and shoved trying to trip him to the ground.

Accused persons acted unlawfully in all three counts.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.