South Africa: IFP Dismisses Rumours of Prince Buthelezi's Death

IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa has firmly denied rumours suggesting the passing of the party's founder, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Addressing a media briefing in Durban, Hlabisa categorically stated that such claims were baseless and inhumane.

Hlabisa said that the prince is indeed in the hospital but is actively recovering. He assured the nation that updates on Buthelezi's health would be regularly shared as developments occurred during his stay in hospital.

The rumours gained momentum after reports emerged on Friday alleging that Buthelezi was in critical condition and on life support due to pneumonia, possibly developed within the intensive care unit.

Last month, Buthelezi was readmitted to the hospital following a back pain management procedure.

Hlabisa took the opportunity to quell any internal party dissent by asserting the unity of the IFP. He dismissed claims that he was facing a vote of no confidence within the party.

As the nation and the family anticipate Buthelezi's 95th birthday on 27 August, leaders from various political parties have extended their well wishes for his speedy recovery.

Liezl van der Merwe, Buthelezi's spokesperson,emphasised the family's request for well-wishers to refrain from visiting him in the hospital.

This measure aligns with the doctors' advice to ensure his peaceful and efficient recovery.

"In support of his doctors' instructions, it has been the call of the family that well-wishers refrain from visiting the hospital so that Prince Buthelezi might enjoy the rest necessary for recuperation.

"Our expectation is that those who love and care for uMntwana waKwaPhindangene will respect this directive by the doctors and support the family in facilitating his speedy recovery so that he can return home to KwaPhindangene," Van der Merwe affirmed.