South Africa: IFP Dismisses Rumours of Prince Buthelezi's Death

9 August 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Celani Sikhakhane

IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa has firmly denied rumours suggesting the passing of the party's founder, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Addressing a media briefing in Durban, Hlabisa categorically stated that such claims were baseless and inhumane.

Hlabisa said that the prince is indeed in the hospital but is actively recovering. He assured the nation that updates on Buthelezi's health would be regularly shared as developments occurred during his stay in hospital.

The rumours gained momentum after reports emerged on Friday alleging that Buthelezi was in critical condition and on life support due to pneumonia, possibly developed within the intensive care unit.

Last month, Buthelezi was readmitted to the hospital following a back pain management procedure.

Hlabisa took the opportunity to quell any internal party dissent by asserting the unity of the IFP. He dismissed claims that he was facing a vote of no confidence within the party.

As the nation and the family anticipate Buthelezi's 95th birthday on 27 August, leaders from various political parties have extended their well wishes for his speedy recovery.

Liezl van der Merwe, Buthelezi's spokesperson,emphasised the family's request for well-wishers to refrain from visiting him in the hospital.

This measure aligns with the doctors' advice to ensure his peaceful and efficient recovery.

"In support of his doctors' instructions, it has been the call of the family that well-wishers refrain from visiting the hospital so that Prince Buthelezi might enjoy the rest necessary for recuperation.

"Our expectation is that those who love and care for uMntwana waKwaPhindangene will respect this directive by the doctors and support the family in facilitating his speedy recovery so that he can return home to KwaPhindangene," Van der Merwe affirmed.

 

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.