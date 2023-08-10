South Africa: Cape Town Clinic Torched As Unrest Grows

The Nolungile Clinic in Site C, a vital lifeline for the Khayelitsha community, was burnt to the ground as the unrest born out of last week's taxi strike continues to spread.

It is one of 37 health centres across the province that have been closed, as thousands of the city's nurses find themselves unable to report for work.

The clinic was set ablaze late on Monday night in what was more than just an act of vandalism. Equipment, including computers, was stolen, exacerbating the loss.

"This is not about the strike anymore, it is more than that. We have lost our files, and there's no way that we are going to be assisted at other clinics; they have more people already," said a resident who used the services of the clinic.

Angry locals are pointing fingers at their own community, mourning the senseless act that has left them without crucial medical services.

"I am angry. How can you destroy a clinic? Where will we go when the taxi strike ends? I hope SAPS can arrest everyone who looted the clinic," said the resident, who preferred to remain anonymous.

Meanwhile, Western Cape Health Department COO Dr Saadiq Kariem said just 40% of nurses reported for duty in many hospitals across the province.

"Yesterday we were forced to close a number of clinics, especially because of the volatility of the situation. We continued the closures today," he told Newzroom Afrika.

"We closed clinics in 37 areas right across the province, including the metro and the rurals.

"Obviously now people would not be able to access those services and there has been a significant impact in hospitals as well."

He said big hospitals had to downscale their services and cancel urgent elective surgeries scheduled in at least eight hospitals.

"At Tygerberg Hospital, for instance, the number was over 300 nurses who could not get to work," he told Newzroom Afrika.

As a week-long taxi strike brought the region to a halt, it also fanned the flames of unrest.

Vehicles and buses set ablaze were just a prelude to the chaos that unfolded on Monday.

Cape Town communities united in plundering malls, taking off with clothes, electronics, and household appliances.

Abulele Dyasi, Western Cape Health spokesperson, confirmed that Nolungile Clinic in Khayelitsha was set alight around midnight.

"Unfortunately, some of our buildings and equipment in the Khayelitsha Eastern Substructure were vandalised. We regret that a number of our patients are suffering the consequences of the current taxi strike as they cannot reach our facilities, cannot collect their medication, and face long waiting times due to reduced staff numbers," said Dyasi.

She said staff are operating under extreme pressure and they have severe staff shortages.

Law enforcement and security personnel are assisting them with safeguarding the Nolungile clinic.