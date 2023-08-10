South Africa: No End in Sight for Cape Town Taxi Strike

Santaco's taxi strike, which for the past week has gripped the Western Cape, is set to continue for at least two more days.

The national taxi council says it won't bring an end to the strikes until the City of Cape Town stops impounding taxis.

Commuters across the province were hopeful that talks on Wednesday between Santaco and the National Minister of Transport, Lydia Sindisiwe Chikunga, would bring an end to the strike.

Instead, Santaco released a statement on Wednesday evening revealing their intention to apply for an urgent interdict.

In the meeting, Santaco representatives were informed by Minister Chikunga that discussions were ongoing with the Western Cape Government, facilitated by Premier Alan Winde's office.

Ryno Saaiers, the General Secretary of Santaco, expressed his frustration at the lack of resolution and announced the organisation's decision to seek legal action.

"Our aim is to secure the release of all impounded vehicles and prevent any further impoundment by the City of Cape Town and the Department of Mobility until all matters have been resolved," stated Saaiers.

He said they will lodge the application within 48 hours, and until this process is completed, their taxis will not be operational.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused to ourcommuters and the public, and we will provide updates on any developments," he added.

The extended strike has left many commuters and residents in dire circumstances.

Nwabisa Malotana, a 38-year-old woman, expressed her concerns about potential unemployment once the strike ends. She highlighted the challenges faced when attempting to use alternative public transportation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I have respect for Santaco, but their current actions are unfair, we are confined to our homes, unable to go to work due to attacks when trying to use other modes of public transport, like buses."

Another community member, who has remained anonymous, shared their anxiety over the uncertain future.

They revealed that their boss had already found a replacement and instructed them not to return to work once the strike ended, exacerbating their financial worries.

"I am stressed because I don't know how I will pay my rent, I don't have enough food, and to make matters worse, my boss told me not to bother coming back to work when the strike ends," said the resident.

Ricardo Mckenzie, the Western Cape MEC of Mobility, expressed deep concern for the impact of the ongoing strike on commuters and students trying to reach their workplaces and schools.

He called upon Santaco to attend a meeting scheduled by the mayor, hoping to find viable solutions and bring an end to the taxi strike.

"The well-being of our commuters is of utmost importance, we urge Santaco to join the scheduled meeting tomorrow so that we can collaborate and find effective solutions,"urged Mckenzie.