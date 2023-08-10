South Africa: No Bail for Women Abusers

The days of abusive boyfriends and spouses being released hours after being arrested are over.

Starting this month, President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued an instruction that no police bail should be granted for domestic violence cases.

"We have responded to the call for tougher bail conditions for perpetrators. In fact, we now want to move to a stage where, when you touch a woman and you are arrested, no bail for you. And when you kill a woman, life sentence for you.

"Because there is no justifiable reason for us as men to believe that we own women," said Ramaphosa.

Addressing the Women's Day celebration at the Union Buildings in Tshwane, the president said the court should issue protection orders before releasing the alleged abuser.

"Effective from this month, no police bail must be granted to persons charged with rape.

"Even if it was in a domestic relationship, such bail applications must be formally applied for in court.

"If the accused was in a domestic relationship with the alleged victim, the court has to issue a protection order against them before releasing them on bail."

People implicated in gang rape or serial rapists would face life imprisonment along with perpetrators of date rape, marital rape, child rape and incest.

Ramaphosa also announced a process where victims of abuse could apply for protection orders online.

"The violence perpetrated by men against women and girls is an assault on our common humanity. Women do not feel safe in their homes, on the street, in places of work and study and worship," Ramaphosa said on Wednesday.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said 10,512 people opened rape cases at South Africa police stations between January and March 2023.

At least 4,768 of the incidents took place at the homes of the victims or the homes of the perpetrators.