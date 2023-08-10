South Africa: No Bail for Women Abusers

10 August 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Zukile Majova

The days of abusive boyfriends and spouses being released hours after being arrested are over.

Starting this month, President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued an instruction that no police bail should be granted for domestic violence cases.

"We have responded to the call for tougher bail conditions for perpetrators. In fact, we now want to move to a stage where, when you touch a woman and you are arrested, no bail for you. And when you kill a woman, life sentence for you.

"Because there is no justifiable reason for us as men to believe that we own women," said Ramaphosa.

Addressing the Women's Day celebration at the Union Buildings in Tshwane, the president said the court should issue protection orders before releasing the alleged abuser.

"Effective from this month, no police bail must be granted to persons charged with rape.

"Even if it was in a domestic relationship, such bail applications must be formally applied for in court.

"If the accused was in a domestic relationship with the alleged victim, the court has to issue a protection order against them before releasing them on bail."

People implicated in gang rape or serial rapists would face life imprisonment along with perpetrators of date rape, marital rape, child rape and incest.

Ramaphosa also announced a process where victims of abuse could apply for protection orders online.

"The violence perpetrated by men against women and girls is an assault on our common humanity. Women do not feel safe in their homes, on the street, in places of work and study and worship," Ramaphosa said on Wednesday.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said 10,512 people opened rape cases at South Africa police stations between January and March 2023.

At least 4,768 of the incidents took place at the homes of the victims or the homes of the perpetrators.

 

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.