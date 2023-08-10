Tanzania: All Set for 60 U.S. Orthopedic Specialists to Jet in

Arusha — OVER 60 orthopedic specialists from Los Angeles, California State, in western US are due to arrive in the country today, to pitch camp in Arusha, where they will provide surgery services free of charge.

A befitting reception awaits the orthopedic specialists at Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) where they are scheduled to land at around 2000hrs.

The programme dubbed Operation Walk will also give the US specialists an opportunity for transferring their knowledge to their local counterparts at Arusha Lutheran Medical Centre (ALMC).

While the orthopedic specialists will offer their precious time and expertise in the programme, the US pharmaceutical and implants manufacturing firms have offered drugs and objects to be inserted into the patients' hips and knees, respectively.

"ALMC has offered its facility and personnel while the Tanzania government has waived taxes on equipment and drugs to be imported for the camp," the programme Coordinator, Mr Lazaro Nyalandu, explained.

The surgeons' arrival is in line with Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan's call during her State tour to the US to extend bilateral ties between the two countries to individual and community levels.

US Vice-President Kamala Harris reciprocated Samia's official visit in March this year when she assured Africa's sole sitting female President that the US would expand its ties with Tanzania.

Health is among some of the areas in which the US Vice-President said cooperation would be strengthened.

"Although the orthopedic specialists have volunteered to spend a week at ALMC offering services to as many patients as possible, the camp will be here to stay," said Nyalandu, adding that the Tanzania Medical Devices Authority already had issued permits for relevant working gear and drugs.

After the seven-day service christened Samia's Love, the US orthopedic specialists will present a schedule for future camps for patients with various surgery needs from Kenya, Rwanda, DR Congo, Uganda and Somalia.

The programme targets patients from low earning families; given the minimum cost of treating one patient is estimated at 30,000 US dollars. A patient is expected to walk 80 hours after the operation.

About 200 patients from across the country had registered for the service by Monday August 7, 2023, and doors are still open for those intending to benefit from the service, Dr Goodwill Kivuyo, the Acting ALMC Managing Director, confirmed.

"We appreciate to get the opportunity for hosting the presidential guests. The demand is high, we've so far received patients' calls from as far as Lindi, Dar es Salaam and Mwanza regions," explained Dr Kivuyo, believing most of them would be relieved of the maladies.

Old age and accidents being major causes of patients suffering from hips and knees, Dr Kivuyo invited patients in need of the service to call the ALMC Customer Care docket.

Upon their arrival, the hospital will carry out a primary diagnosis to ascertain if they are eligible for the surgeries.