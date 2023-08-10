South Africa: Officials Play Blame Game Over Western Cape Taxi Strike As Commuters Suffer

Ashraf Hendricks / GroundUp (CC BY-ND 4.0)
Burnt buses are removed from the N2 and Borcherds Quarry intersection. A taxi strike in Cape Town began on Thursday August 3, 2023.
8 August 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

On the sixth day of the Western Cape taxi strike, the word 'arrogance' was bandied about during two separate media briefings by national government officials on Tuesday. While there seem to be differences of interpretation over the implementation of the law, there have been pleas for the City of Cape Town to return to the negotiating table.

While Tuesday was a far quieter day on the streets of the Western Cape, politicians from the national government and the City of Cape Town blasted each other over the volatile taxi strike.

City officials maintained the law was being enforced, but Police Minister Bheki Cele and Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga insisted their approach to the dispute was defined by "arrogance".

A normally reserved Chikunga launched a blistering attack on Cape Town officials during a media briefing in Johannesburg.

"The MMC responsible for safety and security in the Western Cape said that for one truck that is burned, they are going to impound 25 taxis," said Chikunga, in reference to JP Smith's comments last week.

Smith said at the time he had been asked by Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to ensure that violence in the public transport sector was met with an appropriate response.

"No, you cannot say that," Chikunga said.

"As wrong as it is to torch taxis, you cannot, therefore, say [that you must impound taxis] randomly because you are confirming the fact that it is alleged that your impoundment is not referred by any law. You are just doing it. And this is what is frustrating...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.