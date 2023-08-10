South Africa: Officials Play Blame Game Over Western Cape Taxi Strike As Commuters Suffer

Burnt buses are removed from the N2 and Borcherds Quarry intersection. A taxi strike in Cape Town began on Thursday August 3, 2023.

analysis

On the sixth day of the Western Cape taxi strike, the word 'arrogance' was bandied about during two separate media briefings by national government officials on Tuesday. While there seem to be differences of interpretation over the implementation of the law, there have been pleas for the City of Cape Town to return to the negotiating table.

While Tuesday was a far quieter day on the streets of the Western Cape, politicians from the national government and the City of Cape Town blasted each other over the volatile taxi strike.

City officials maintained the law was being enforced, but Police Minister Bheki Cele and Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga insisted their approach to the dispute was defined by "arrogance".

A normally reserved Chikunga launched a blistering attack on Cape Town officials during a media briefing in Johannesburg.

"The MMC responsible for safety and security in the Western Cape said that for one truck that is burned, they are going to impound 25 taxis," said Chikunga, in reference to JP Smith's comments last week.

Smith said at the time he had been asked by Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to ensure that violence in the public transport sector was met with an appropriate response.

"No, you cannot say that," Chikunga said.

"As wrong as it is to torch taxis, you cannot, therefore, say [that you must impound taxis] randomly because you are confirming the fact that it is alleged that your impoundment is not referred by any law. You are just doing it. And this is what is frustrating...