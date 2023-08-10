Kenya Civil Aviation Authority to Host 8th Afi-Aviation Week in Nairobi

9 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) is set to host the 8th International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Africa and Indian Ocean (AFI-Aviation) Week in Nairobi.

It will be held from August 21st to 25th, 2023, and will bring together civil aviation authorities and other aviation stakeholders from Africa, Indian Ocean regions, and beyond.

The AFI-Aviation Week will discuss the progress made in implementing ICAO Global and Regional Plans, follow-up on the outcomes of the 41st Session of the Assembly, the latest developments in all ICAO Strategic Objectives, key priorities, initiatives, and interventions to enhance aviation safety, security, and facilitation in the region.

"We are honored to host the 8th AFI-Aviation Week in Nairobi," said Emile N Arao, Director-General of the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority.

"Kenya was selected as the host State for this event and Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) being the lead organization in the hosting and development of this event, is committed to ensuring the event is successful and will not only provide a suitable environment for the discussions expected but also showcase Kenya as a leader in aviation and with a rich heritage," he added.

AFI Aviation Week will bring together delegates from various ICAO contracting states from the Africa and Indian Ocean (AFI) region affiliated with the ICAO Eastern and Southern Africa (ESAF) and Western and Central African (WACAF) Regional Offices.

Additionally, global aviation leaders from ICAO Headquarters in Montreal and other industry business leaders are expected to attend the event.

It is envisaged that more than Three Hundred (300) delegates and visitors shall attend the AFI Aviation Week.

"We extend a warm welcome to all participants and look forward to engaging in fruitful discussions that will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and improvement of aviation safety, security and facilitation in Africa," Arao added.

