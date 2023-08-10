Uganda: Balaam Barugahara Elected President of Ugandan Entertainment Promoters

Businessman, Balaam Barugahara has been elected the president of the National Federation of Entertainment Promoters Limited (NAFEP).

During elections held on Wednesday at A'lure Hotel and Suites in Mutundwe, Kampala and presided over by the Uganda Cultural Centre, Executive Director, Ojede Francis, Barugahara the propriety of Balaam Marketing and Promotion Agency was overwhelmingly voted as the president of Ugandan promoters.

In his acceptance speech, the businessman who is also the Vice Chairperson of the MK Movement urged colleague leaders to unite and work towards uniting the federation and aspire for its progress and success.

"I implore all of us to embrace teamwork. A team is like a toolset; not one tool can do all the jobs, but together it can, so let's join our hands together to work with team spirit in the day-to-day functioning of our Federation and for the well-being of our people," he said.

Balaam as he is popularly known also applauded the Uganda National Cultural Centre (UNCC) for presiding over the election in an independent way, as well as AfriAid for giving them the venue and meals during the voting.

The businessman also appreciated the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, for rooting for uniting promoters but also heaped praise on the Operation Wealth Creation (ONC) for the "support that has enabled us to reach this wonderful milestone."

During the elections, three people, including David Mpora, Lubuulwa Moses, and Mariam Mutakubwa, were voted vice presidents.

Kavuma Musa also known as KT was elected chairman of the finance committee, Balunywa Juma will chair the Public Relations (PR) committee, and Halima Namakula is the new head of Special Interest Groups.

Other elected people include Ronald Muyomba who is now the chairman research and innovation, Sserugo Emma , the chairperson operations committee, Nobert Tuzire is in charge of the compliance and Kisuza Richard who is the new regulations committee and disciplinary committee chairperson.