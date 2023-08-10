South Africa: Zuma Must Repay Diamond Dealer's Millions, Insolvency Inquiry Says - South African News Briefs - August 10, 2023

Former President Zuma Must Repay Millions in Money Used for Legal Fees

An insolvency inquiry has found that former South African President Jacob Zuma must reimburse millions of rands given to his legal team by Gauteng diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg, who directed funds from his company Tariomix to support Zuma's unsuccessful private prosecution attempts, reports News24. The inquiry, overseen by Commissioner Eberhard Bertelsmann, suggests that Zuma should repay the money, implying that it was potentially sourced from a Ponzi-like scheme, and the funds received were seen as 'stolen money'. Tariomix, which faced provisional liquidation due to unpaid clients, has been scrutinized for its financial operations. Zuma's involvement was described as an appeal for funds without the means to question donors, and he is not directly engaged in the ongoing insolvency proceedings. The Mahikeng High Court is set to determine Tariomix's final liquidation status in September.

Defence Force's Charter of Ageing Aircraft Raises Concerns

The South African National Defence Force's allocation of R126.9 million (about U.S.$6,7 million) to charter an outdated Kyrgyzstan aircraft for transporting vital equipment to a UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo has revealed deficiencies in its transportation capacity, reports TimesLive. This move, criticized by experts for its high costs and lack of direct engagement with aircraft operators, underscores the SANDF's limited logistical capabilities. Analysts say that the decision not to tap into potential assistance from neighbouring countries further emphasizes the challenges the SANDF faces in efficiently and cost-effectively managing military transportation. The SANDF has said that it chartered the aircraft because it did not have any C-130s available, but experts say that the air force has a history of poor maintenance and that it has been unable to keep its aircraft operational.

Online Retailer Takealot Under Fire for Wasteful Packaging Practices

If you're a frequent online shopper, you may have received four or five small items in separate packaging instead of one box, reports IOL. A viral video posted on TikTok by South African user @chris_guardian, shows that Chris ordered 100 grinding discs off Takealot, which arrived in 100 small packages. Other users shared similar experiences of receiving overly large boxes for small items or inconsistent packaging sizes.

More South African news