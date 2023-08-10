South Africa: Taxi Strike Affects Service Delivery in Western Cape Municipalities

9 August 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Suné Payne and Jim Mohlala

One of the effects of the now week-long taxi strike in the Western Cape is delays in service delivery. While some communities were already having service delivery issues, the strike has compounded them.

Basic services such as refuse collection, sanitation and electrical services have become casualties of the week-long taxi strike in the Western Cape. As commuters wait to hear if there will be taxis in the coming days, residents are waiting to hear when services will operate again.

The taxi strike - on its seventh consecutive day on Wednesday, 9 August - has affected service delivery in not only Cape Town, but in the rest of the Western Cape. It is affecting water and sanitation provision and electricity supply, as staff cannot enter hotspot areas to fix problems or because staff shortages affect service.

Both public and private services have been affected. Parow resident Asive Mbinjana told Daily Maverick her bathroom had been blocked since Monday, but due to the strike, her usually reliable plumber could not get to her area.

"I reached out to a trusted plumber but I was informed they couldn't work as travelling was unsafe," she said.

As Mbinjana lives in a rented room on a property, she now needs to use a fellow renter's bathroom while she waits for a plumber to arrive.

At least five people have been killed in incidents directly related to the strike....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.