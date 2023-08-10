Uganda: Tanzania Offers Ugandan Shippers 30-Days Free Storage Period

Port Authorities are key stakeholders in facilitating trade and creating competitive markets/economies.

In response to the disruptions in the global supply chains as a result of Covid-19, Global conflicts and Climate change, TPA has offered several incentives to the Ugandan shippers, among which is a 30 - days free storage period for all imports, in order to support the users and customers of the Port recover from the slump brought about by the 3Cs.

This affirmation was made at the just concluded FIATA-RAME 2023 Logistics Conference, hosted in Kampala - Uganda on the 01-03 August 2023, where TPA pledged to support the shippers and logistics service providers in building resilience in their operations and to support them in adapting to the new trends and disruptions in International trade.

"TPA has a dedicated Ugandan shed, which is available for shippers to use at any given time as both a consolidation and deconsolidation center, especially for imports. Exports of up to 3,500MT are also allowed in this shade for consolidation purposes. The 30 days will give shippers a more realistic import planning as well as comply to the requirements of various stakeholders." - Mr. Yesaya Masangya, Marketing Manager, TPA Headquarters.

According to Mr. Masangya, the biggest concern for global trade are the restrictions and trade measures among trade partners, an aspect that constitutes into Non Tarrif Barriers. TPA is mandated to provide a seamless gateway to global economies as well as offer efficient cargo handling services. The core functions of the Authority are combined with facilitation and partnerships in order to provide an efficient and reliable service to the customers.

We are on a continuing improvement program - an aspect that has helped us become a more efficient and reliable trade partner. Services in our Ports is now 24/7; Security for the cargo, assets, vessels and community has been enhanced; Shippers can now pay Port charges online through the TPA Electronic Payment Portal (Tepp) using both VISA and MasterCard. Our Liaison Office in Uganda has helped play a coordination role between TPA, the customers and users - an aspect that has brought Port services closer to the customers" - Ms. Lona Stafford, TPA Uganda Country Representative.

Uganda is a strategic transit market to Tanzania Ports Authority. By virtual of Her strategic location, this market is serviced through an efficient multimodal system, that is; the rail - lake network from the Port of Dar es Salaam to Portbell and Jinja through Mwanza. Capacity on Lake Victoria has been enhanced, MV Umoja which has been grounded for rehabilitation will resume its operations in August 2023. It will supplement MV Kaawa, which is currently making over eight (8 voyages) with more 15,000 MT a month for both imports and exports. This route cuts transit time and cost between Dar es Salaam and Uganda by over 20% and 40% respectively.

According to Mr. Ferdinand Nyathi - Port Manager, Mwanza, a lot of developments are ongoing in Mwanza in order to transform it into a modern port. On top of the massive investment that has been made to modernize the Port, TPA is in process of centralizing the operations of all the stakeholders by establishing a One Stop Center in Mwanza. This will streamline communication amongst the different stakeholders and also ease the process of allocating wagons since the Port will be operating on a transparent schedule.

"TPA is working closely with the Government of Tanzania and other stakeholders to streamline the activities of various port stakeholders with the aim of attaining a seamless flow of information and cargo from the Port to the final destinations. Port operations involves multiple regulators and partners, each with a different standard and in most cases independent systems, which if not well coordinated lead to delays - an aspect that makes us inefficient at times in terms of cost and time. One of the remedies to this is the establishment of TPA's Bandari Tower - One Stop Centre that offers a 360- degrees service to customers as it is home to over 35 port stakeholders, all under one roof which saves customers time and cost" - Mr. Arnold Tarimo, Marketing Officer, TPA Headquarters.

ABOUT TPA

Tanzania Ports Authority is the epitome of efficiency and resilience in serving customers across the Region. TPA plays the role of a landlord ports authority and operates a system of ports that provide service to the Tanzania hinterland and land-linked countries of Uganda, DRC, Zambia, Rwanda, Burundi, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

The Port of Dar es Salaam alone, which is the main port serving the above land linked countries has an intrinsic capacity to handle over 25 million tons of Cargo per annum (General cargo - 8.7 million tons; Container yard - 8.8 million tons or 784,000 TEUs; Liquid bulk - 7.5 million tons).

For more information, contact them on [email protected] or visit their office at Plot 24B Akii Bua Road, Nakasero.