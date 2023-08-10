Uganda: Minister Ogwang - 'She Cranes Coach Does Not Have Contract With the Netball Federation'

The State Minister for Sports, Peter Ogwang has clarified that the senior national netball team (She Cranes) head coach Fred Mugerwa does not have a contract with the Uganda Netball Federation (UNF).

This follows claims made by Mugerwa upon return from the Netball World Cup campaign in South Africa, that he had gone two years without a salary.

Speaking at the grand reception at Serena Hotel, Mugerwa, said he had never received a cent from the netball federation since assuming his role in 2021, save for the Shs500,000 he got from Namibia.

Mugerwa, who guided the She Cranes to its best-ever position (fifth) at this year's netball World Cup, expressed frustrations with the federation, saying that on top of not being paid, he has been a target of abuses on social media during his tenure.

He had threatened to resign unless the federation addressed his concerns.

"To me I think, enough is enough..I may not renew my contract. It is on a bitter note because I cannot be abused and not paid. If was being paid, I would say it's because I am being paid but I am a volunteer." Mugerwa said on Tuesday.

However, on his Twitter account, Minister Ogwang has said that upon his investigations, he has established that the She Cranes coach does not have a contract with the netball governing body, the UNF.

He explained that the federation only has a mutual understanding with the coach to provide services to the team whenever called upon and would only be entitled to allowances.

"So, he has been receiving allowances from the Federation whenever he is on duty, including the recent successful campaign in South Africa." Ogwang tweeted.

However, he said that the ministry shall in the meantime, compel the federation to sign a temporal contract with Mugerwa so that he is fully entitled to a monthly salary.

Uganda, had a stellar performance at this year's Netball World Cup in South Africa, finishing fifth overall after beating the hosts 49-47 in the play-off game. This was Uganda's best finish at the World Cup.

The performance also means that Uganda is the best team on the continent.

Ugandans especially on social media have since asked government and the federation to reward the players and coaching staff who represented the team with better remunerations.

It remains to be seen if the federation will work on this, and if possibly, hand Mugerwa a contract that would see him receive monthly salary.