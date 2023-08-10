Angola Plans to Revive Coffee Sector

Luanda — Angola has seriously pledged to revive the national coffee sector by fostering the production programmes focused on family sector, the minister of Agriculture and Forestry (Minagrif) António Francisco de Assis has said.

The minister made the pledge while addressing a session of the Second Summit of the group of 25 African coffee producing countries (G25), underway from 7 to 10 August in Nairobi, Kenya.

António Francisco de Assis met with the Ugandan minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Frank Tumwebaze , and with the secretary general of the Intra-African Coffee Organisation, Solomon Rutega.

According to a press note from the Angolan Embassy in Nairobi, reached ANGOP Wednesday, the meeting topped, above all, the issue related to strengthening cooperation among the States in the coffee sector.

The coffee summit runs under the motto "Transforming the African Coffee Sector through Added Value", and the minister is representing the president João Lourenço in the event.

The forum is being discussed, among others, topics such as "The future of the African coffee industry based on the African Continental Free Trade Area", "Financial options for added value", "Production and productivity in the African Coffee Region, sharing experiences to create a coffee culture in Africa" and "Access to new markets".

The event is intended to create a platform for the governments of the 25 African coffee producing countries to work together in search of consensus in the construction of an integrated African coffee sector, with a view to consolidating the intention of turning Coffee into a commodity African Union strategic plan in line with its Agenda 2063.

The delegation, headed by the minister António Francisco de Assis, is also integrated by director general of the National Coffee Institute Vasco Gonçalves Joaquim António and senior officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry. PPA/NIC