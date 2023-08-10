Kenya: Double Gold for Kenya in Trinidad as Records Fall

8 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — It was a golden moment for Kenya at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago after winning both women's and men's 1500m.

Nancy Cherop handed Kenya its first gold in a scintillating fashion, smashing the women's 1500m Commonwealth Youth Games Record in a time of 4:12.38 to reclaim the title for her country.

Another Kenyan Janet Chepkemoi bagged silver after returning 4:14.24 as Lyla Belshaw from England settled for bronze in 4:16.37.

-Kenya reign supreme-

The corresponding men's team reciprocated the women's performance to hand Kenya double glory.

Jospat Kipkirui broke Kumari Taki's nine-year Commonwealth Youth Games Record after leading compatriot Andrew Kiptoo to a 1-2 finish.

Kipkirui set a new fastest time of 3:37.66 to give Kenya a second gold medal as Kiptoo clocked 3:38.12 to claim silver ahead of Ugandan Jacob Sande 3:39.69.

