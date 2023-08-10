Kenya: Michael Joseph Leaves Safaricom Board

9 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Michael Joseph has quit as Safaricom's board director, its board announced in a statement.

Joseph leaves the organization after serving the telco in various capacities since 2000.

"The Board announces the resignation of Mr Michael Joseph as a Director in the Board of Safaricom PLC, with effect from 1* August 2023," the Board said.

"Michael has served in various capacities within Safaricom since 2000 including serving as General Manager, Chief Executive Officer (twice), Director as well as Chairman of the Board," it added.

"He has also served as a member and Chairman of various committees of the Board. Notably, Michael was the founding CEO of Safaricom Limited, steering the Company from a subscriber base of less than 18,000 in 2000 to over 17 million subscribers by his retirement in November 2010 making it the most successful company in East Africa."

The Board wished him well as he focused on other ventures, including as Chair of Kenya Airways as well as other directorship positions.

"The Board takes this opportunity to thank Michael for his dedicated service, sound advice and commitment to Safaricom and wishes him the very best for the future," it stated.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.