Kenya: 'Dead Silent' - Sudi, Aladwa Top 15-Member List of Least Active Lawmakers

Nairobi — Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, George Aladwa (Makadara) and Samuel Arama (Nakuru) have yet again been indexed among least active lawmakers in a year-long period lapsing in June.

Mzalendo Kenya, a non-partisan watchdog with seeks to promote public participation in parliamentary process, cited non-participation in House debates as the principal yardstick for the index published on Wednesday.

The pressure group said past reviews had showed the three lawmakers performed dismally in previous scorecards under the 12th Parliament.

The three lawmakers led a list of 15 members of the National Assembly who did not contribute on the floor of the House in a study conducted between 29th September 2022 to 30th June 2023.

Despite their deafening silence in the National Assembly, the trio are quite active in religious gatherings, social media platforms, rallies and press conferences.

They have also featured prominently in key votes.

Members who are yet to make maiden speeches include Ronald Karauri (Kasarani), Mohamed Soud (Mvita), Paul Chebor (Rongai) and Ernest Kagesi (Vihiga).

Mzalendo also listed Joseph Iraya (nominated), Teresia Wanjiru (nominated), Elizabeth Kailemia (Meru Woman Representative), and Muthoni Marubu (Lamu Woman Representative).

Quiet nominated Senators

In the Senate, least active members include Mirah Abdullahi (Nominated), Joyce Korir (Nominated) and Shakilla Abdalla (Nominated).

The parliamentary watchdog report Makali Mulu (Kitui Central), Beatrice Elachi (Dagoretti North), James Nyikal (Seme) and Ken Chonga (Kilifi South) among most active members of the National Assembly.

In the Senate, top contributors included Samson Cherargei (Nandi), Eddy Oketch (Migori), John Kinyua (Laikipia) and Mohamed Faki (Mombasa).

"Some of the issues that they raised touched on land historical injustices, promotion of mental health and education for learners with disabilities," the report read.

Mzalendo also named most active youthful lawmakers in both houses of Parliament.

MPs Gitonga Mukunji (Manyatta), Irene Mayaka (Nominated) ,Josses Lelmengit (Emngwen) Robert Ngui Basil (Yatta), Joshua Kimilu (Kaiti) and Amos Mwago (Starehe) topped the list in the National Assembly.

Inactive youthful MPs

Least active youthful MPs in the National Assembly include Japheth Nyakundi (Kitutu Chache North), Zaheer Jhanda (Nyaribari Chache) and Teresia Wanjiru Mwangi (Nominated).

Mzalendo named Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei and Migori Counterpart Eddy Oketch among the most active youthful Senators.

Tabitha Mutinda (Nominated), Gloria Orwoba (Nominated) and Esther Okenyuri (Nominated) ranked third, fourth and fifth respectively.

Least active senators Chimera Mwinzago (UDA), Hezena Lemaletian (ODM) and Karen Nyamu (UDA).

Unlike the National Assembly, all Senators managed to contribute in plenary. Mzalendo attributed the trend to the difference in membership numbers between the two Houses of Parliament.

The National Assembly has 349 members while 67 members sit in the Senate.

In terms of members' contributions, a member of the National Assembly averagely spoke 10 times, with a staggering 187 (68.14 per cent) members speaking on fewer occasions.

Conversely, a Senator spoke an average of 41 times, with only one Senator speaking less than 10 times.

The review also focused on the top most performing counties in Parliament with Nandi County leading with 7.8 per cent, Nairobi County (6 per cent), Kisumu County (4.8 per cent), Laikipia County (3.9 per cent) and Bungoma County (3.9 per cent).

On the other hand, the least active counties include Tana River County (0.30 per cent), Tharaka Nithi County (0.30 per cent), Vihiga County (0.50 per cent), Nyandarua County (0.60 per cent), Samburu County (0.70 per cent) and Garissa County (0.70 per cent).