Kenya: Civil Servants to Get 7% to 10% Pay Rise Backdated to July 1

Nairobi — The Salaries and Remunerations Commission (SRC) has announced a 7 percent to 10 percent increase in Civil Servants salaries.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday, chairperson Lyn Mengich stated that the salary increases will be backdated to July 1.

“The average increase is 7 to 10 per cent over a two-year period, inclusive of the existing notch increase, which averages 3 per cent annually. The review covers the entire public service within the context of affordability and fiscal sustainability,” said Mengich.

The increase is aimed at achieving harmonized equity for everyone due to the current increase of cost of living.

“The salary structures for unionisable employees to be undertaken through the Collective Bargaining Negotiations (CBN) process. Where the salary structures are frozen, the notch increase will continue as budgeted up to the maximum salary point,” she mentioned.

SRC also aims at seeking a structure to adjust the remuneration and benefits of the public servants that are below 50 per cent of average current gross market positioning through reviews of legal compliance in order to achieve fairness.

The sectors below the average current gross market are inclusive of state officers averaging at 45 per cent, civil service in bothe national and county governments and county governments at 39 per cent, teaching service at 36 per cent and public universities at 49 per cent.

“Upward adjustment of remuneration and benefits structures that are below the target market position of the 50th percentile to ensure attraction and retention of requisite skills, to the extent of affordability and fiscal sustainability,” said Mengich.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Cabinet Secretary of Treasury, Njunguna Ndung’u who was present in company of his Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo stated that the bottom Up economy is an agenda that seeks to transform the structure that has been there for the last 60 years.

On the contrary of the salary increase many civil servants had expected their salaries to undergo an increase during this year’s Labor day celebrations but they faced a backdrop of delay with no increase at all.

The crisis saw March salaries paid as late as mid April with lawmakers at the national level receiving their pay on April 5 and 6.

Kiptoo mentioned that they are privileged to have collected a total of 4.42 trillion shillings from tax collection by the end of this fiscal year in the Kenya Kwanza government and finished paying all the debts.