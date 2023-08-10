Kenya: President Ruto Assures Kenyans His Govt's Commitment of Lowering High Cost of Living

10 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
Nairobi — President William Ruto has completed his five-day development tour of Mt Kenya region.

The President launched development projects and engaged the people of Kiambu, Nyeri and Kirinyaga counties.

He said the Government will fulfil its pledges to the people of Kenya through the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

"I am going to lead the team that is going to transform and change our country," he said.

He assured Kenyans of the Government's commitment to reducing the cost of living by supporting farmers to increase production.

On Wednesday, President Ruto commissioned the Naromoru Level 4 Hospital in Nyeri County.

He also launched Affordable Housing Projects in Gichugu and Thika besides launching the construction of Karimenu II Dam Water Supply in Kiambu County.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Governors Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Kimani Wamatangi (Kiambu), Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha, principal secretaries MPs and MCAs led by the Majority Leader Kimani Ichungw'ah accompanied the Head of State.

The President explained that the Government had cleaned up KEMSA to ensure it procures medical supplies effectively and transparently.

He observed that the Government is investing in agriculture, housing, manufacturing and digital economy to grow opportunities for the youth.

"We will create 500,000 online jobs that will allow our youth to work for foreign firms remotely," he added.

In Thika Town, where he held a public rally, he assured the residents and traders that Kenya was on the right trajectory.

"We are fixing unemployment, subsidising food production and reforming our education to produce competent human capital to drive our economic growth."

The President maintained that through the Hustler Fund, entrepreneurs can now access cheap credit to grow their businesses.

"We are keeping the promise to Kenyans through our Plan."

Mr Gachagua said the government will not be distracted by detractors in its pursuit of better living standards for Kenyans.

He urged leaders to work together for the good of the people.

