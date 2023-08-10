Kenya: NEMA Extends Registration Suspension for New Environmental Assessment Experts for Audit

Nairobi — The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has extended the registration suspension for new environmental assessment experts.

In January, NEMA announced the suspension from January 1, 2023, to July 31, 2023, to streamline the registration process and ensure good governance in the environmental assessment profession.

"The suspension is hereby extended for one month to finalise the process and also facilitate the environmental experts to subscribe to the Code of Practice and Profession Ethics (COPPE)," NEMA said.

However, it said that the issuance of practicing licenses for registered experts is not affected.