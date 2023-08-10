Kenya: Why Junior Rugby Player Sharon Iminza is Happy Despite Loss to Fiji at Commonwealth Youth Games

Nairobi — National junior women's rugby 7s player Sharon Iminza is confident there is more to come from the team despite losing 22-10 to Fiji in their third-place playoff match at the Commonwealth Youth Games on Tuesday.

Iminza pointed out that age is on their side and that it is only a matter of time before the juniors start collecting trophies on the international stage.

"When we get such an opportunity again, we will ensure that we return home with a medal. We are still a young team that is growing and I know that many more competitive opportunities will come our way. We will all make it to the senior level and we will win many medals," Iminza said.

The Young Lioness had entered the tie, keen to avenge their 38-5 loss to the islanders in their first match of the tournament on Sunday.

It seemed they were up for the fight after Mwamba RFC's Ann Namunyak touched down to level the scores at 5-5 in the fifth minute after Arieta Tonono had put Fiji ahead in the second minute.

Ravaela Bulileka put Fiji back in the driving seat with a try that was converted by Loata Berenado to give them a 10-5 lead heading into the break.

Kenya started the second half brightly courtesy of a try by Brenda Ogembo but it was only for a two minutes as Bulileka put the oval ball over the white line to restore Fiji's lead.

Makelesi Tuivuya added another try a minute later, which would ultimately confirm them as bronze medal winners despite the Young Lionesses' best efforts to ignite a comeback.

Reflecting on the game, Iminza admitted it had stretched the limits of their physical and psychological fortitude.

"The game has been tough because both teams really wanted to win the bronze medal. I thank God, regardless, because I know there is a next time. In every game, there has to be a winner and a loser. The good thing is that every one in the team fought so gallantly and gave their best," she said.

Painful loss

For head coach Sarah Agola, the loss was a case of so-near-yet-so-far for her girls who she said have given their all in the tournament.

"I am really feeling sad because the girls really put a good fight for the win. Losing to Fiji is a good experience but we really wanted to win the game," she said.

Once again, Agola said the tournament has been a fulfilling, learning experience for them.

In the women's final, Australia were crowned champions after thrashing Canada 50-0.